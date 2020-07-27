I-94 BL (Michigan Avenue) resurfacing in Marshall starts Monday

Contact:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Michigan Avenue)

CLOSEST CITY : Marshall

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing I-94 BL from Sycamore Street to Marshall Street. Construction includes traffic signal and sign upgrades, and new pavement markings.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be daytime single-lane closures and nighttime total closures with a posted detour on Kalamazoo Avenue, Green Street, Liberty Street, and Mulberry Street.