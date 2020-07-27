I-94 BL (Michigan Avenue) resurfacing in Marshall starts Monday
COUNTY: Calhoun
HIGHWAY: I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Michigan Avenue)
START DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing I-94 BL from Sycamore Street to Marshall Street. Construction includes traffic signal and sign upgrades, and new pavement markings.
For project information and a map, please visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be daytime single-lane closures and nighttime total closures with a posted detour on Kalamazoo Avenue, Green Street, Liberty Street, and Mulberry Street.