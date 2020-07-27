Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 26. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota Oct. 3.

The daily limit on scaup is reduced from three to one.

The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons will remain closed due to low populations.

