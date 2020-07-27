Small Game, Waterfowl and Furbearer Regulations Set
North Dakota’s 2020 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set and most season structures are similar to last year.
Noteworthy items include:
- Opening day for ducks, geese, coots and mergansers for North Dakota residents is Sept. 26. Nonresidents may begin hunting waterfowl in North Dakota Oct. 3.
- The daily limit on scaup is reduced from three to one.
- The prairie chicken and sage grouse seasons will remain closed due to low populations.
- In accordance with state law, nonresidents are not allowed to hunt on Game and Fish Department wildlife management areas or Private Land Open To Sportsmen areas from Oct. 10-16.
Hunters and trappers can find the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide, which includes upland game, migratory game bird and furbearer/trapping regulations and other information, by visiting the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. Printed guides will be available at vendor locations in mid-August.
For a complete listing of opening and closing dates, and daily and possession limits, refer to the table on pages 4-5 of the guide.