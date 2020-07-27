LANE CLOSURES ON INTERSTATE 229 IN SIOUX FALLS

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 23, 2020 Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the north and south bound two inside lanes on Interstate 229 at the 26th Street exit will be closed for one week beginning Monday, July 27.

Through traffic will be reduced to one lane. The southbound off ramp, southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp will remain open. The northbound on ramp will remain closed.

This lane closure is necessary to complete bridge girder painting on the structure being constructed over I-229 on 26th Street. The lanes are expected to reopen on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Motorists are asked to be prepared for suddenly slowing and merging traffic, delays, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

D&G Concrete Construction, Inc. of Sioux Falls, is the prime contractor on this project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -