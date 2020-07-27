PennDOT Announces Annual Highway Safety Survey

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking motorists' input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey found at www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

"Safety is our top priority and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants' attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities."

The survey is available on PennDOT's website through August 17 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses, including the "comments" fields, are anonymous.

More than 10,000 people responded to last year's survey. Notably, nearly 91 percent of respondents said they always wear a seat belt and 89 percent said they never drive while impaired. When asked which behaviors distracted them while driving in the last month, only 14 percent of respondents indicated "Using a hand-held cell phone" was a distraction. Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed indicated "Adjusting the radio or climate controls" was a distraction, while 37 percent indicated they were distracted by an object outside of the vehicle.

"Driving is a skill that requires 100 percent of your attention 100 percent of the time, and distractions are everywhere, it's not just your cell phone," said Gramian. "Don't drive distracted."

