Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,789 in the last 365 days.

Study finds problem areas in ND’s juvenile justice system

KFYR News

North Dakota’s juvenile justice system is under very close scrutiny. Last year, the legislature approved the study of juvenile justice laws. Now, the answers are available.

The state’s Division of Juvenile Services is using the state approved study to point out areas of improvement. A work group, started just one month ago, has added to and rewritten many parts of the Uniform Juvenile Court Act.

The act hasn't been extensively studied or updated in almost fifty years. The study was conducted by the Council of State Governments Justice Center. It’s helped many other states with their reform efforts.

Read more at: https://www.kfyrtv.com/2020/07/24/study-finds-problem-areas-in-nds-juvenile-justice-system-2/

You just read:

Study finds problem areas in ND’s juvenile justice system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.