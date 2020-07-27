Study finds problem areas in ND’s juvenile justice system

KFYR News

North Dakota’s juvenile justice system is under very close scrutiny. Last year, the legislature approved the study of juvenile justice laws. Now, the answers are available.

The state’s Division of Juvenile Services is using the state approved study to point out areas of improvement. A work group, started just one month ago, has added to and rewritten many parts of the Uniform Juvenile Court Act.

The act hasn't been extensively studied or updated in almost fifty years. The study was conducted by the Council of State Governments Justice Center. It’s helped many other states with their reform efforts.

