TYS Creative provides digital marketing solutions to manufactured home community in Des Moines

The Meadows Offers Beautiful Manufactured Homes Design and Custom Order Your New Home at The Meadows

The Meadows Manufactured Home Park Introduces New Responsive Website

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYS Creative, a digital marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, today announced the launch of a new website for The Meadows (https://themeadowsmhp.com/), a family-friendly manufactured home community located in Des Moines, Iowa just minutes away from downtown. The website was designed and developed to support the introduction of affordable new homes in the area and includes an interactive home tour, photo gallery, and available listings.

The Meadows offers numerous amenities including on-site management, clubhouse with kitchen, resort-style swimming pool, exercise room, game room, sports area, lighted streets, plenty of off-street parking and a playground.

“We’ve worked hard to update the community features and increase the quality of the homes available,” said Tim Reida, The Meadows Executive Property Manager.

The community, which includes 377 private lots, offers an abundance of open space and greenery. It is also centrally located close to convenient shopping, schools, major hospitals, and universities.

“It was a pleasure to work with the team at The Meadows,” said Tin Yen, Founder and Creative Director at TYS Creative. “The property is well cared for and the people are friendly. It’s clear that all the home owners are community focused and you can see that reflected on the site. We designed the site so visitors can get a feel for the community before they schedule a tour.”

Situated on more than 75 acres, The Meadows offers a variety of manufactured homes that are ideal for young families, seniors, and those in between. To schedule a tour please visit https://themeadowsmhp.com/.

