NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10 Adds vSphere 7 Support and Other Features
The latest version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication introduces Backup to Wasabi, vSphere 7 support, Full P2V Recovery and more.SPARKS, NEVADA, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments, announced today the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.
NAKIVO Backup & Replication provides businesses with the tools they need to protect their entire IT infrastructure—from VMware, Hyper-V and Nutanix AHV VMs and Amazon EC2 instances to physical servers and workstations, Oracle databases, and Microsoft Office 365 application data. The introduction of Backup to Wasabi in v10 gives customers the power to leverage scalable cloud storage while retaining the option to store confidential data on local or off-site storage devices and tape media.
The new features in NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10 include:
Backup to Wasabi
Wasabi has disrupted the cloud storage market by offering fast and reliable cloud object storage at one fifth the price of major competitors. With only a single, all-purpose storage tier and no fees for egress and API requests, Wasabi has made it easier for businesses to forecast storage costs and manage cloud-based data. And now, with the release of Backup to Wasabi, NAKIVO customers can perform a range of full and granular recoveries tailored to their specific business needs.
NAKIVO Backup & Replication allows customers to unlock the full potential of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage:
Send backups and backup copies of virtual and physical machines, Oracle databases and Amazon EC2 instances to Wasabi.
Reduce backup sizes with data reduction techniques and incremental backups to cut storage costs.
Eliminate downtime by instantly booting virtual machines directly from backups stored on Wasabi.
Restore individual files and application objects to source and custom locations directly from Wasabi backups.
Automate data protection with policies, Job Chaining and scheduled routine backup jobs.
“Wasabi is changing the way businesses approach cloud storage by combining affordability and simplicity with speed and reliability,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with Wasabi and provide a data protection solution to allow businesses to maximize the advantages offered by Wasabi.”
"By combining Wasabi's hot cloud storage with NAKIVO Backup & Replication, IT decision makers are empowered with a better choice to simplify their data protection," said Dave Friend, Wasabi’s CEO. "In partnership with NAKIVO, Wasabi enables more businesses to focus on growth, innovation and the other critical business functions that data powers for them— not on its overpriced, complicated storage."
vSphere 7 Support
NAKIVO Backup & Replication now supports backup, replication and recovery for VMs running on vSphere 7, the latest version of VMware’s server virtualization platform. This enables users to leverage the advanced functionality of vSphere 7 while ensuring their virtual infrastructure remains protected.
Full P2V Recovery
NAKIVO Backup & Replication can now recover physical machine backups to VMware VMs. Full P2V Recovery creates virtual versions of physical servers and workstations that are ready for production environments, simplifying physical to virtual migrations and recovery in case of machine failure.
Linux Workstation Backup
NAKIVO customers can now perform application-aware, incremental backups of Linux workstations running Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop and Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop. In addition to full recoveries of entire Linux workstations, NAKIVO Backup & Replication also offers granular recoveries to restore individual files and application objects from compressed and deduplicated backups.
Feature Availability
Backup to Wasabi is available with perpetual or subscription licenses for Enterprise, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials, MSP Enterprise, and MSP Enterprise Plus editions. VMware Backup and Linux Workstation Backup are available with any edition of NAKIVO Backup & Replication while P2V Recovery is available with every edition except Basic. The 15-day Free Trial gives access to every feature, including Backup to Wasabi, and does not have any capacity restrictions.
“Our objective for NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10 is to give businesses even greater flexibility and control over the whole data protection process,”said Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “We deepened the pool of protected environments with support for vSphere 7 and Linux workstations, added a new cloud storage destination in Wasabi and introduced P2V Recovery to shorten RTOs and simplify physical to virtual migrations.”
Supporting Quote:
“With NAKIVO Backup & Replication, we were able to simplify disaster recovery, save costs, and utilize existing NAS servers. The licensing costs that were offered by NAKIVO turned out to be cheaper than the yearly maintenance costs of our previous product,” says Alejandro Canet, IT Project Coordinator at Save the Children Spain.
About Wasabi
Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $110 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.
ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup and site recovery solution. With 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 15,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO provides an unprecedented level of protection for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO provides a data protection solution for major companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, and China Airlines, in addition to working with over 4,100 channel partners in 140 countries worldwide.
Visit us at: www.nakivo.com
