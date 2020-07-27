Aspire Systems announces the launch of its Managed Testing Services to enhance a seamless testing process

We have devised our MTS offering based on our unique testing methodology ‘Hyper-Testing’, which provides a holistic approach towards test strategy and execution.” — Janakiraman Jayachandran, Head of Software Testing at Aspire Systems

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services player today, launched its innovative testing model, Managed Testing & QA Services. It uses AI capabilities in test automation with a unique holistic and agile test strategy called Hyper-Testing, which aims to re-engineer the testing process. This allows Aspire to take full control of an enterprise’s QA particularly targeted towards organizations that are struggling to maintain the quality of their products.

With its four-step approach of achieving QA maturity, it proposes to take complete ownership of end-to-end QA, right from defining test strategies and planning until reporting and ensuring smooth operations across the software development lifecycle. It enables development and Quality Engineering teams to cohesively work together and create consistent delivery standards while maintaining the highest level of quality and timelines.

With our Managed Testing services approach, enterprises can achieve:

• Cost savings up to 25-35% within the first year of using Hyper-Testing methodology

• Close to 50% reduction in overall test efforts through continuous improvement and best processes

• 20% improved time to market, based on the transparency of testing processes

The offering is ideal to use in the Hi-Tech & Software segment and Retail industries. Aspire’s vast domain knowledge and expertise empowered by the state-of-the-art automation frameworks and its Hyper-testing methodology enables 360-degree coverage of applications being tested. It also allows enterprises and retailers to accelerate their application delivery using best practices of Agile, DevOps, and Shift-Left methods without any scope of errors.

Speaking of the capabilities of using Managed Testing Services for enterprises, Janakiraman Jayachandran, Head of Testing and Test Automation Service at Aspire Systems, “We have devised our MTS offering based on our unique testing methodology ‘Hyper-Testing’, which provides a holistic approach towards test strategy and execution. Hyper-Testing focuses on 3 major areas Functional Testing, Non-Functional Testing and Tools & Processes. This integrated approach towards all application layers helps us in covering end-to-end testing thereby adding a lot of value to our customers.”

To discover more about Aspire’s Managed Testing Services, visit https://ter.li/jhbdck

About Aspire Systems:

Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company works with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in specific areas of expertise. Aspire currently has over 3000 employees and 150+ customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, India, Singapore, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the eleventh year in a row, Aspire has been selected as one of India's 'Best Companies to Work For' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, in partnership with The Economic Times.

To know more about Aspire Systems, visit www.aspiresys.com