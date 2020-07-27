Business Financial Grant to enhance, refresh, and transform your digital marketing

The SME Association of Australia Logo SME TV & Podcasts Angela Vithoulkas - SMEA Spokesperson The Digital Transformation Grant

AUSTRALIA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SME Association of Australia (SMEA) has today announced the release of a matching financial grant designed to help Australian businesses on the path to enhance, refresh, and transform their digital marketing. The aim is to help business owners compete and thrive in the new realities of a COVID-19 impacted economy.

Being able to reach and engage with customers has always been critical to business success. The events of the last six months have further highlighted the need for businesses to embrace digital strategies to survive and grow.

Up to 100 Packages are available with 50% matching SME Grant. Applications will be assessed on a first come, first served basis. To apply go to https://digital.smea.org.au/

Many businesses lack the technical resources to thrive in the competitive digital sphere. It is also important to ensure you stretch every dollar as far as you can. The program is designed primarily for established businesses looking to the future. The SMEA believes that helping businesses that have done the hard yards is as crucial as helping new business entrants or start-ups. In changing times even businesses with a long history need to adjust and embrace new ways to be successful.

Successful applicants will work with an award-winning Australian digital agency for three months – using the best online tools available (CRM, marketing automation, social media and more) – to establish a clear strategy for your digital marketing and or helping you refresh your existing strategy or key digital assets.

About the SMEA Digital Strategy & Transformation Grant

This grant is designed to help small businesses to extend their digital reach, increase the lifetime value of customers and boost their revenue. It’s about taking advantage of online opportunities to work smarter and get your business noticed for all the right reasons. The grant provides access to a team of experienced online marketing professionals for an agreed number of hours each month.

Who is this for?

Businesses who are looking to review, refresh or even commence digital marketing initiatives.

Ideal for established businesses who are able to invest in their business now.

What can the Strategy & Digital Transformation Grant be used for?

• Setting up a CRM system

• Setting up Marketing Automation

• Website updates

• E-commerce setup

• SEO services

• Paid marketing services (excludes paid media spend)

How much do you get?

This is a matching grant. You must be able to afford to pay for 50% of the total project value. The maximum grant amount is $10,000 and therefore the maximum project size is $20,000. The minimum grant amount is $1,500 (i.e. the value of the project is $3,000 and the minimum contribution from a grant recipient is $1,500).

Prior to approval a project plan outlining the agreed total spend must be submitted to the SMEA for approval.

What do you get?

You will receive professional advice, services and tools from highly trained digital marketing experts. How you use the time will be based on your existing situation and priorities. A project plan will be prepared for the 3 month engagement but this will be subject to change as agreed. Time sheets will be maintained so you know how and when your available hours were spent.

Who is eligible?

Businesses with the following characteristics will be given priority:

• Premium Members of the SMEA (you can join for just $97 if your application is successful)

• Australian owned and operated

• Registered for GST

• Less than 50 staff – above 50 considered

• Have an existing website/Facebook page

Please note:

Only one application will be accepted from an individual ABN or financial beneficiary. Successful applicants cannot reapply for this grant program in the future.

Your business must be in the financial position to pay for your contribution up front or via an SMEA approved Payment Plan. SMEA will contribute the matching funds to the service provider directly.

What is the assessment criteria?

We take these factors into account:

• The digital maturity of your business

• The impact of digital strategies to increase reach and revenue

• Industry vertical

• Lifecycle of the business

• Size of the business

About the SMEA

The SME Association of Australia is a not-for-profit organisation committed to helping Small & Medium Enterprises to connect and promote their businesses for a more profitable and sustainable future. It was founded in 2011 by business owners to support other business owners. For more information go to www.smea.org.au.

