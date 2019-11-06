Mid-market matters podcast released by Craig West, Succession Plus Australia

Australian Mid Market Succession Planning Company Succession Plus

Succession Plus has launched a new podcast series - mid-market matters with a focus on successful, mature mid-market business owners and their advisers.

Australian and New Zealand MSB's punch well above their weight:” — Craig West CEO Succession Plus

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig West, CEO & Founder of Succession Plus and host of the very successful SME Experts podcast in 2018 has launched a new podcast series - mid-market matters with a focus on successful, mature mid-market business owners and their advisers.

The Australian mid-market ( mid-sized business with turnover between $5mil and $100mil ) outperform, outlast and over achieve - but they are often ignored by governments and corporates.

Research undertaken by the M-Institute in the UK and across Europe shows Mid-market business growing at 16% p.a. while the overall growth rate is just 1.5%. Similar disparities apply in Australia and New Zealand.

MMBs are largely forgotten – lumped in the SME label when they are more like large businesses in nearly every respect; except they have far more limited resources. Regulatory support is also low, as is access to affordable advice.

MMBs face barriers like growth beyond a certain size, lack of reliable processes, governance, talent retention, succession, finance and technology. Many are family businesses who focus on the welfare of their staff, customers, suppliers and local communities before profits.

Medium-sized businesses grow faster, last longer and contribute more to the economy than start-ups. But while these bigger businesses have bigger opportunities, they can also face bigger barriers to success. Strategic accountant, succession planner and host Craig West speaks to experts in time management, cashflow, digital technology, sales growth, financial wealth, succession and more, to find out how you can overcome these challenges and give you insights and knowledge on how to grow your business to the next level.

Mid-market matters is specifically designed for mid-market business owners and includes a dedicated website with links, tips, tools and downloads – www.midmarketmatters.com.au to help business owners be more successful.

The initial series of 12 episodes went live In October 2019 - https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/mid-market-matters/id1482235970



