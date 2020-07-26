New Haven Barracks / DUI #3, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B501860

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rob Helm

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 116, Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Cory O’Brien

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/26/2020 at approximately at 1030 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle off the road on VT RT 116 in the Town of Starksboro. It was reported a male crashed into a guardrail, and slid off the road. Witnesses at the scene advised the operator fled the scene and ran into the woods. A male matching the description of the operator was seen walking away from the scene of the crash approximately 2 hours after the crash occurred. Troopers stopped to make contact with the male and learned he was the operator of the initial car crash.

Troopers identified the male as Cory O’Brien (32) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with O’Brien, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. O’Brien was subsequently screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, as well as leaving the scene of an accident. O’Brien was processed for DUI #3 and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.