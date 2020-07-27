Sun Kissed ($SKDI) Numuni Subsidiary Secures Revenue Partnership Deal With 1.8M User-base ROCash
Projections per the following assumptions: 15% churn rate + $1.50 gross revenue generated monthly per user.
Numuni, Inc., a subsidiary of (SKDI) has partnered with Connekt Earning to begin monetizing their users on their flagship website, with Numuni’s platform.
Sun Kissed Industries, Inc./Numuni, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Kissed (OTC: $SKDI) Breaking news - Numuni Subsidiary Secures Revenue Partnership Deal With 1.8 Million User-base ROCash @numunionline, @sunkissinc
(Investorideas.com newswire) – Breaking Digital Media Technology stock news - Numuni, Inc., (“Numuni”) a subsidiary of Sun Kissed Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI), (“Sun Kissed”, “SKDI”), has partnered with Connekt Earning (“Connekt”), who will begin monetizing their 1.8 million active users on their flagship website, ROCash.com, with Numuni’s digital media monetization platform.
Connekt has a history of generating over 35.5 million successful sales leads to incentive advertising campaigns via ROCash.
“ROCash has a stellar reputation and is one of the top revenue generators in the incentive ad industry. It is our pleasure and honor to welcome Connekt to the Numuni family, and we look forward to offering our software to their millions of active users,” stated Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds.
By successfully converting just 5% of Connekt’s traffic, Numuni would acquire 367,800 new software users and generate an estimated $2,916,000 in gross revenue in the partnership’s first year.
The global GPU market size was valued at $19.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $ 200.85 billion by 2027 according to Allied Market Research. This means a continual increase in GPU availability and computational power that Numuni is targeting for the digital media monetization platform.
“While exercising conservative projection numbers, Connekt Earning is estimated to generate over $2.1 million in commissions with Numuni making roughly $729,000 in forecasted net revenue,” added Mr. Reynolds.
As Numuni prepares for its upcoming public launch on September 1st, it has amassed multiple lucrative partnerships with various website publishers and advertising networks, each with large amounts of existing traffic. Moving forward, Numuni plans to announce these partnerships publicly upon deal closing.
About Connekt Earning: Connekt Earning’s flagship website, ROCash.com, is one of the most significant sales lead generators in the incentive advertising industry. ROCash has served over 7.5 million active users responsible for generating nearly 35 million sales leads.
About Numuni, Inc.: Numuni is developing breakthrough technologies that aim to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resources that personal computer desktops have. Numuni has a unique technology that will transform the user experience of consuming digital content, increase the content provider’s earnings as they deliver that experience, and leverage the GPU computing power as a commodity to increase efficiency and cost savings.
General information about Numuni, Inc. is viewable on the company’s website at numuni.io. numuni.io.
Follow @numunionline on Twitter and find Numuni, Inc. on Facebook at facebook.com/numuni.io.
About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.: Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management, and online ad monetization technology. The company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M & A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in well-defined, high-growth markets within rapidly expanding sectors.
Safe Harbor Statement:
Information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and may include expecting, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek, or will. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any such forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results encompassed within the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: the ability to integrate acquisitions and to achieve financial and operational goals for acquisitions; changes in interest rate fluctuations; lower than anticipated demand from customers for products; possible increases in per unit product manufacturing as a result of slowing economic conditions or other factors; the ability to provide and market innovative and cost-effective products; the development of new competitive technologies; the ability to maintain intellectual property; competitive pricing pressures causing profit erosion; the availability and pricing of component parts and raw materials; possible increases in the payment time for receivables as a result of economic conditions or other market factors; changes in regulations or standards applicable to products; the ability to implement cost reduction in service, sales, and general and administrative expense, and manufacturing and supply chain operations without significantly impacting revenue and profits; the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and additional matters disclosed in the Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Numuni, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans, and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than historical facts about an action, event, or development are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries, and concepts to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, it would be best if you did not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.
SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.
https://sunkissedindustries.com/
Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.com
Paid news Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Disclosure: this news release featuring Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+1 800-665-0411
email us here