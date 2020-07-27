17 year old singer-songwriter, Shelby Merchant, releases her debut single "flammable"
Shelby Merchant is a 17 year old Colorado-based singer/songwriter who has just released her peppy first single ‘flammable’.DENVER, CO, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelby Merchant is a 17 year old singer/songwriter and has just announced the release of her peppy first single ‘flammable’, as her first breakout into the music scene and the first single for her upcoming debut album, way past seventeen, out in the Fall.
Shelby Merchant calls her music, “the truest version of myself”, and hopes listeners will feel every messy, adolescent feeling that Shelby Merchant herself poured into her music. The singer/songwriter, who writes all her own music, weaves together her personal adolescent stories and emotions together in a juxtaposed musical rebelliousness and innocence, showcasing a ‘knowing’ beyond her teenage years. Earthy guitar tones and angelic vocals, mixed with moody instrumental undertones, captures the messy teenage experience, notions of naivety and hope about falling in love, heartbreak, and preparing for a world of Gen Z.
‘flammable’ is a fast-paced tune about the early stages of a potentially explosive relationship. Produced by musician Pierce Murphy, ‘flammable’ explores Shelby Merchant’s internal struggle between her head and heart. The 17 year old musical ingenue rationalizes the teenage experience by exploiting her own naivety through driving rhythm and tongue in cheek lyrics, creating a feel-good atmosphere. “I wrote ‘flammable’ while I was falling for someone who turned out to be really bad for me,” Shelby laughs. “It's sort of the inner monologue that happens when you try to restrain yourself against what you want. I think the song itself is really fun and carefree, even though the lyrics point more towards indecision.”
Colorado native, Shelby Merchant’s young life has revolved around music from an early age. Shelby grew up in suburban Denver, drawing her musical influence more by iconic Artists rather than today’s fads, including Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon and Janis Joplin. As such, she has evolved as an entirely new and unique young artist for the world to now see. Shelby Merchant has a long career ahead of her in the music industry and we invite you to lean in to your own adolescence through her brutally honest songs. Through her original, emotional and intimate performance, she sings songs about youth, heartbreak, and hope and is set to make a mark on the world stage, with her first music release, ‘flammable’, and her upcoming debut album coming out in September, way past seventeen. In tandem Shelby Merchant has an active and engaging YouTube series where you can find her sharing her songs, Covers and lifestyle videos every week (Watch her YouTube for new videos every Tuesday!) www.YouTube.com/ShelbyMMusic.
LISTEN TO 'FLAMMABLE' AT YOUR FAVORITE E-MUSIC STORE. TAP HERE TO CHOOSE: https://shelbymerchant.fanlink.to/flammable
To arrange interviews, or request music for review, contact us at info@warriorgirlmusic.com
Gilli Moon
Warrior Girl Music
+1 818-308-4442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook