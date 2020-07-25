FW: Press Release Fatal Crash

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Correction.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

               

CASE#: 20B501849

STATION: New Haven Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07-25-20 at 1313 hours

LOCATION: Rt. 7- West Salisbury Road, Salisbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

 

VICTIM: Joan Dayton

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At approximately 1313 hours on 07-25-20 Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a two car crash at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 7 and West Salisbury Road in the Town of Salisbury. While en-route, Troopers were advised there were injuries and one vehicle was on fire.

 

Upon arrival it was learned Brian Davidson, 37, of New Haven, Vermont was operating a vehicle and collided with a vehicle operated by Center Merrill, 77, of Londonderry, Vermont. Joan Dayton, 72, also of Londonderry, was a passenger in Merrill’s vehicle.

 

Davidson was located outside his vehicle with multiple non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.

 

Merrill and Dayton were also transported to Porter Medical Center and Dayton succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

 

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Salisbury Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue  and Middlebury Police officers.

 

This crash is currently under investigation.

 

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Trp. Craig Hanson at [802] 388-4919.

 

TROOPER CRAIG HANSON

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS

 

