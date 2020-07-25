Suicidal Subject I-15 /SR-92

Media Alert

Saturday July 25, 2020

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at about 11:52 witnesses reported that an adult male had climbed up onto the side of I-15 at milepost 284 and looked like he might jump off the bridge. Shortly after it was reported that the male had jumped and had no pulse. Rescue attempts were made and Lifeflight was called but the male was pronounced dead at the scene. Lifeflight cleared without transport. The 284 Southbound off-ramp was closed for investigation and to land the helicopter but has since re opened.

