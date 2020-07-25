Middlesex Barracks/2 vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303125

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020

STREET: Main Street

TOWN: Cabot

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dingman Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sandra Mennella

AGE: 86

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Passenger Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: James Eastman

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Cosmetic

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/24/2020, at approximately 1555 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were notified of a two vehicle crash on Main Street in the town of Cabot, VT. This crash occurred near the recreational fields. Investigation revealed while Operator #1 (Mennella) was travelling north she drifted into the south bound lane resulting in a collision with the trailer portion of vehicle #2, a tractor trailer operated by Eastman. Both operators were wearing seatbelts. No airbags were deployed and no injuries were reported.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov