Middlesex Barracks/2 vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020
STREET: Main Street
TOWN: Cabot
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dingman Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sandra Mennella
AGE: 86
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Passenger Side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: James Eastman
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt
VEHICLE MODEL: Trailer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor Cosmetic
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/24/2020, at approximately 1555 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were notified of a two vehicle crash on Main Street in the town of Cabot, VT. This crash occurred near the recreational fields. Investigation revealed while Operator #1 (Mennella) was travelling north she drifted into the south bound lane resulting in a collision with the trailer portion of vehicle #2, a tractor trailer operated by Eastman. Both operators were wearing seatbelts. No airbags were deployed and no injuries were reported.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: NA
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov