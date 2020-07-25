Auto Pedestrain I-80 mm 37

Media Alert

Saturday July 25, 2020

At 1:21 am on 7/25/20 a Honda Civic containing three occupants was leaving Wendover, Nevada heading eastbound on I-80 towards SLC. At mile marker 37, two passengers who had been drinking needed to use the restroom. The driver pulled over and let the two passengers out. While pulled over, one of the passengers began to walk towards traffic. While in traffic he was hit by a 2019 Fleetwood RV. The male was pronounced dead on the scene. Alcohol is not suspected with either driver of the vehicles.

