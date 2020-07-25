Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,359 in the last 365 days.

Auto Pedestrain I-80 mm 37

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Saturday July 25, 2020

At 1:21 am on 7/25/20 a Honda Civic containing three occupants was leaving Wendover, Nevada heading eastbound on I-80 towards SLC. At mile marker 37, two passengers who had been drinking needed to use the restroom. The driver pulled over and let the two passengers out. While pulled over, one of the passengers began to walk towards traffic. While in traffic he was hit by a 2019 Fleetwood RV. The male was pronounced dead on the scene. Alcohol is not suspected with either driver of the vehicles.

###

posted 10 mins ago

You just read:

Auto Pedestrain I-80 mm 37

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.