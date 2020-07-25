Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,603 in the last 365 days.

Order Postponing the July 2020 Bar Exam

Order Postponing the July 2020 Bar Exam The Nevada bar examination, originally scheduled for July 28 and 29, 2020, has been postponed until August 11 and 12, 2020. View the Order Postponing the July 2020 Bar Exam false

You just read:

Order Postponing the July 2020 Bar Exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.