Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct & Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper V. Valenti

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020 / 2106 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitefield Dr., Cambridge

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Pending charge of Simple Assault

ACCUSED: William Marlette

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 24th, 2020 at approximately 9:06 pm Vermont State Police responded to a

report of a citizen dispute at a residence on Whitefield Dr., Cambridge.

Investigation determined William Marlette had shoved and punched a neighbor.

The neighbor was not seriously injured. Marlette sustained facial injuries

which were later treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Marlette was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court on September 16, 2020 for the

Offense Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/20 at 12:30PM

COURT: Lamoille Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.