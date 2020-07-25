Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct & Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103166
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper V. Valenti
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020 / 2106 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitefield Dr., Cambridge
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Pending charge of Simple Assault
ACCUSED: William Marlette
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 24th, 2020 at approximately 9:06 pm Vermont State Police responded to a
report of a citizen dispute at a residence on Whitefield Dr., Cambridge.
Investigation determined William Marlette had shoved and punched a neighbor.
The neighbor was not seriously injured. Marlette sustained facial injuries
which were later treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Marlette was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court on September 16, 2020 for the
Offense Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/20 at 12:30PM
COURT: Lamoille Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.