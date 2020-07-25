Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,683 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct & Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper V. Valenti                             

STATION: VSP Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020 / 2106 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitefield Dr., Cambridge

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct and Pending charge of Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:  William Marlette                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 24th, 2020 at approximately 9:06 pm Vermont State Police responded to a

report of a citizen dispute at a residence on Whitefield Dr., Cambridge.

  

Investigation determined William Marlette had shoved and punched a neighbor. 

The neighbor was not seriously injured.  Marlette sustained facial injuries

which were later treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center. 

 

Marlette was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court on September 16, 2020 for the

Offense Disorderly Conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/20 at 12:30PM        

COURT: Lamoille Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:  n/a   

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct & Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.