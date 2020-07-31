Oral Surgery San Francisco Announces Second Post on Wisdom Teeth Extraction Post
San Francisco Oral Surgery is proud to announce a new, second post about wisdom teeth extraction and the importance of timely measures.
This second post in our series reiterates the importance of having an oral surgeon in San Francisco examine one's wisdom teeth and give a recommendation.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Oral Surgery, a professional team of oral surgeons in San Francisco, California, is proud to announce a new post on the importance of wisdom teeth extraction post Coronavirus. One of the unforeseen consequences of the Coronavirus shutdown has been the postponement of necessary dental procedures, such as wisdom teeth extractions. The new post deals with this issue head-on.
"San Francisco is a young city, a Mecca for people in their 20s and 30s. Unfortunately many of these people still have their wisdom teeth and may not realize that those teeth may cause long-term damage to their smiles," explained San Francisco oral surgeon Dr. Alex Rabinovich. "This second post in our series reiterates the importance of having an oral surgeon in San Francisco examine one's wisdom teeth and give a recommendation as to whether they need to be extracted," he continued.
The second post in the series can be found at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2020/06/unfortunately-wisdom-teeth-will-not-stop-growing-because-of-coronavirus/, while the first can be found at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2020/04/it-is-not-a-good-idea-to-delay-wisdom-teeth-extraction-bay-area-options/. San Francisco residents who want even more information into the issues of wisdom teeth extraction can visit the informational page at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/wisdom-teeth/ and are urged to contact the Clinic to make an appointment. No two clients are the same, and only a trained oral surgeon can evaluate and give options. It should be noted that persons interested in dental implants can visit the sister website at https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/.
HURRY UP AND WAIT
Here is the background for this release. Many persons are familiar with the phrase, "Hurry up and wait." That phrase is very timely for many residents of San Francisco. Many residents finish college or high school and scurry to the city by the Bay to begin their adult lives. They hurry up to get going. Then, however, they may wait years too long to have their wisdom teeth extracted and yet do permanent damage to their smiles. The recent Pandemic has made this problem worse; the new posts by the company encouraged young people to reexamine their wisdom teeth issues and reach out to a specialist for a consultation.
ABOUT ORAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral Surgery San Francisco is located in the Financial District of the City and on the web at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/. It is under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in the field of oral surgery. This additional training, along with his years of experience, sets Alex Rabinovich apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. The cost of oral surgery can be expensive, yet the clinic accepts over forty types of insurance plans from Bay Area employers. Oral surgery options include wisdom teeth extraction, jaw surgery, and dental implants. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
