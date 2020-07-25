New Haven Barracks / Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms / Possession of Cocaine (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501839

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2020, 1554 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Dr. in the Town of Starksboro

ACCUSED: Isaac Liberty-Hanlon

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Possession of Cocaine

-Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

ACCUSED: Brian LaFountain

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/24/2020 at approximately 1554 hours, Troopers conducted a search warrant on a residence in the Town of Starksboro.

During the search, Troopers located a firearm inside of the residence and learned Liberty-Hanlon was a convicted felon. Liberty-Hanlon is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Furthermore, Troopers located several bags of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine. Further investigation revealed both Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were both in possession of cocaine at the time of the search.

Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were both placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, both Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were released with citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.