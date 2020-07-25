New Haven Barracks / Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms / Possession of Cocaine (x2)
CASE#: 20B501839
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2020, 1554 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Dr. in the Town of Starksboro
ACCUSED: Isaac Liberty-Hanlon
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-Possession of Cocaine
-Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms
ACCUSED: Brian LaFountain
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/24/2020 at approximately 1554 hours, Troopers conducted a search warrant on a residence in the Town of Starksboro.
During the search, Troopers located a firearm inside of the residence and learned Liberty-Hanlon was a convicted felon. Liberty-Hanlon is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Furthermore, Troopers located several bags of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine. Further investigation revealed both Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were both in possession of cocaine at the time of the search.
Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were both placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, both Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were released with citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.