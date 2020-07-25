Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,716 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms / Possession of Cocaine (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501839

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                              

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2020, 1554 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Dr. in the Town of Starksboro

 

 

ACCUSED: Isaac Liberty-Hanlon                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Possession of Cocaine

-Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

 

ACCUSED: Brian LaFountain

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/24/2020 at approximately 1554 hours, Troopers conducted a search warrant on a residence in the Town of Starksboro.

 

During the search, Troopers located a firearm inside of the residence and learned Liberty-Hanlon was a convicted felon. Liberty-Hanlon is prohibited from possessing firearms.

 

Furthermore, Troopers located several bags of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine. Further investigation revealed both Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were both in possession of cocaine at the time of the search.

 

Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were both placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, both Liberty-Hanlon and LaFountain were released with citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms / Possession of Cocaine (x2)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.