I-75 Hebron and Topinabee rest areas to close next week for parking lot, ramp repaving
COUNTY: Cheboygan
HIGHWAY: I-75
CLOSEST COMMUNITIES: Hebron Township and Topinabee
START DATE: Monday, July 27, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 31, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing roughly $1 million to repave the on and off ramps and parking areas of the Topinabee Rest Area on northbound I-75 and Hebron Rest Area on southbound I-75 in Cheboygan County.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing both rest area facilities until the repaving work is completed.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a uniform driving and walking surface for rest area visitors.