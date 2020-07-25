I-75 Hebron and Topinabee rest areas to close next week for parking lot, ramp repaving

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Cheboygan

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST COMMUNITIES: Hebron Township and Topinabee

START DATE: Monday, July 27, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 31, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing roughly $1 million to repave the on and off ramps and parking areas of the Topinabee Rest Area on northbound I-75 and Hebron Rest Area on southbound I-75 in Cheboygan County.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing both rest area facilities until the repaving work is completed.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a uniform driving and walking surface for rest area visitors.