Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,706 in the last 365 days.

New Webinar! Medical Malpractice: Merit Requirement, Joint &amp; Several Liability Standing

7/24/2020 2:34:06 PM

Join us as two of Nevada’s finest trial lawyers in medical malpractice cases, both plaintiff and defense sides, discuss Nevada’s Medical Malpractice Affidavit of Merit (NRS 41A.071 et seq.), and joint and several liability in these complicated cases (NRS 41A.045). (more…)

You just read:

New Webinar! Medical Malpractice: Merit Requirement, Joint &amp; Several Liability Standing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.