RE: Missing person
Subject has been found and is safe.
From: Selby, Sean Sent: Friday, July 24, 2020 4:08 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Missing person
News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20a502845
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sr. Sgt. Sean Selby
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1330 7-24-20
INCIDENT LOCATION: missing person from 3999 Airport Rd. Coventry VT
VIOLATION: Missing person with Dementia
ACCUSED:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Roy Stevens
AGE: 83
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:3999 Airport Rd. Coventry VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police received a call from a family member concerned that Roy Stevens 83 of Coventry was missing from his home. It is un clear at this time when he went missing and could be sometime the previous evening. Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is pleased asked to contact Vermont State Police Derby. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing and suffers from the onset of Dementia. Photo of the subject will be sent shortly.
Sr. Sgt. Sean C. Selby
Patrol Commander Derby State Police
35 Crawford Road, Derby VT 05829
802-334-8881