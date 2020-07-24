RE: Missing person

Subject has been found and is safe.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20a502845

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sr. Sgt. Sean Selby

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1330 7-24-20

INCIDENT LOCATION: missing person from 3999 Airport Rd. Coventry VT

VIOLATION: Missing person with Dementia

ACCUSED:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Roy Stevens

AGE: 83

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:3999 Airport Rd. Coventry VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police received a call from a family member concerned that Roy Stevens 83 of Coventry was missing from his home. It is un clear at this time when he went missing and could be sometime the previous evening. Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is pleased asked to contact Vermont State Police Derby. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing and suffers from the onset of Dementia. Photo of the subject will be sent shortly.

Sr. Sgt. Sean C. Selby

Patrol Commander Derby State Police

35 Crawford Road, Derby VT 05829

802-334-8881

sean.selby@vermont.gov