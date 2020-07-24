Middlesex Barracks/Leaving the Scene of Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303112
TROOPER: Kimberly Harvey
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 1932 hours
LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: James T. Dunlap
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to the report of a vehicle that had hit a telephone poll and had continued driving. The crash had caused a power outage to one residence in the area. As part of subsequent investigation the vehicle was later located at a residence in Cabot, VT. The operator was identified as James T. Dunlap and was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 09/03/2020 at 0930 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/03/2020 0930 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A