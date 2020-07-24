Middlesex Barracks/Leaving the Scene of Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303112

TROOPER: Kimberly Harvey

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 1932 hours

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: James T. Dunlap

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to the report of a vehicle that had hit a telephone poll and had continued driving. The crash had caused a power outage to one residence in the area. As part of subsequent investigation the vehicle was later located at a residence in Cabot, VT. The operator was identified as James T. Dunlap and was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 09/03/2020 at 0930 hours to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/03/2020 0930 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A