Westminster Barracks//Motor Vehicle Crash With Injury//7-24-20
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B103377
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2020 at about 4:23 PM
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Townshend
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ritchie's Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, no falling precipitation
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, free of debris
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel S. Mager
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Nonlife threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kevin Barton
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1996
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/24/20, at about 4:23 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster
Barracks were called to a motor vehicle crash on VT-30, near Ritchies Road, in
the town of Townshend (Windham County). Initial reports were a truck crashed
into a motorcycle, and the operator of the motorcycle was severely injured.
The operator of the motorcycle, Daniel Mager, 44, of Townshend, suffered non
life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical
Center for treatment.
The operator of the Dodge Ram, Kevin Barton, 58, of Newfane, and his passenger
were not injured. Barton was found to be operating his vehicle on a criminally
suspended license and was issued a citation to appear the Vermont Superior
Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the charge on 09/08/2020 at
1:00 PM.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash
is urged to contact the State Police.
The State Police were assisted by the Townshend Fire Dept, Rescue Inc and the
Windham County Sheriff's Office.
Further Criminal and Civil charges are possible.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.