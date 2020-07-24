Westminster Barracks//Motor Vehicle Crash With Injury//7-24-20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B103377

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2020 at about 4:23 PM

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Townshend

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ritchie's Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, no falling precipitation

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, free of debris

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel S. Mager

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Nonlife threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kevin Barton

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/24/20, at about 4:23 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster

Barracks were called to a motor vehicle crash on VT-30, near Ritchies Road, in

the town of Townshend (Windham County). Initial reports were a truck crashed

into a motorcycle, and the operator of the motorcycle was severely injured.

The operator of the motorcycle, Daniel Mager, 44, of Townshend, suffered non

life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical

Center for treatment.

The operator of the Dodge Ram, Kevin Barton, 58, of Newfane, and his passenger

were not injured. Barton was found to be operating his vehicle on a criminally

suspended license and was issued a citation to appear the Vermont Superior

Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the charge on 09/08/2020 at

1:00 PM.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash

is urged to contact the State Police.

The State Police were assisted by the Townshend Fire Dept, Rescue Inc and the

Windham County Sheriff's Office.

Further Criminal and Civil charges are possible.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.