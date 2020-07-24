Representative Darby Congratulates Lt. Gen. Ronnie D. Hawkins, Jr. (Ret.), On Being Named Sole Finalist To Lead Angelo State University

by: Rep. Darby, Drew

07/24/2020

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS - The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents announced today that Lieutenant General Ronnie D. Hawkins, Jr., (ret.) is the sole finalist for the presidency of Angelo State University (ASU).

"I would like to extend my congratulations to Lt. General Ronnie Hawkins on being named the sole finalist to serve as president of ASU by the Texas Tech System Board of Regents. I have had the privilege of knowing Ronnie for many years and he has always been a strong leader and advocate for our community in every way," said Representative Drew Darby. "As a product of San Angelo public schools, a distinguished graduate of ASU, and with his extensive, renowned military career, Ronnie will undoubtedly bring a wealth of knowledge and be a true visionary leader as president. I can think of no better person to lead ASU into the future than Ronnie," Representative Darby said.

"ASU is one of the shining gems in our community, and as the 87th Legislature nears, I look forward to working with Lt. General Hawkins to ensure that ASU remains one of the leading higher education institutions in Texas," said Representative Darby.

Lt. General Hawkins (ret.) will become the 11th president in the 92-year history of the institution and the first black president of ASU.

Ronnie Hawkins is a graduate of San Angelo Central High School, and attended ASU on a track and field scholarship while earning a Bachelor of Business Administration with a degree in computer science in 1977. Hawkins then went on to serve a distinguished 37 year career in the United States Air Force, which culminated in his appointment as the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. Hawkins received the Distinguished ROTC Alumnus honor in 2001-2002, and is the highest-ranking graduate of the ASU ROTC program.

