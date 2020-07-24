CARES Act Gives Additional Funding for S.C. Head Start Programs

SC Head Start Programs have received $10,727,269 in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These funds will support Head Start services to Head Start eligible children under the age of 5 in South Carolina including summer learning virtual programs, technology and connectivity, telehealth programs and preparing classrooms and facilities for the new school year.

Nationally, $750 million has been designated for Head Start programs to support preventative, preparedness, and response activities related to the coronavirus through the CARES Act. To support low-income children who have experienced a disruption of services during this time, programs will provide supplemental summer Head Start programs as they are able. Funds will be released directly from the federal government to all 1,600 local Head Start and Early Head Start programs, including tribal programs, in every state and territory beginning this week.

"President Trump has secured more than $6 billion in funding to help supplement human services during this crisis," said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "This $750 million for Head Start will help ensure that children and families who rely on the program continue receiving services like meals, health screenings, and pre-K education where possible. As we move toward safely reopening, it only grows more important that we support vulnerable families and children whose lives have been disrupted by the virus and its economic effects."

"We know that investing in programs that use a whole family approach to learning and development can be pivotal to the success of children and families," said Lynn Johnson, assistant secretary for the Administration for Children and Families. "During this pandemic, it is important to support programs that enrich and enlighten children, families, and communities as they work towards their goals and make concentrated efforts to improve their future post the pandemic."

SC Head Start Programs are using this federal funding to provide a full range of comprehensive services to the extent possible, with a focus on preparing children for the coming school year, providing critical support to enrolled children and families, and safely resuming Head Start services.

To learn more about S.C. Head Start Programs, visit us at http://sc-headstart.org/.

The South Carolina Head Start State Collaboration Office is located within the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), Division of Early Care and Education and works collaboratively with local Head Start programs. DSS is committed to helping working parents throughout the state while promoting safe, healthy, high quality child care in licensed and registered child care facilities.

S.C. Head Start Programs are currently recruiting children and families for fall enrollment. Contact the South Carolina Association of Community Action Partnerships, Inc. (SCACAP), and South Carolina Head Start Collaboration Office at (803) 898-2550.

Find additional information about Head Start programming specific to this public health crisis on the Early Childhood Learning and Knowledge Center website: https://eclkc.ohs.acf.hhs.gov/coronavirus