Major Project to Renovate & Replace Bridges in Westchester County

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that construction has begun on a major, multi-faceted project in Westchester County to replace four bridges, renovate another, and convert a large culvert into a small bridge. The project, which includes drainage improvements and the reconstruction of roadways prone to flooding, will enhance safety and improve the region's resiliency during storm events.

"This project will ease travel and enhance safety in one of the Hudson's Valley's busiest corridors, while addressing the chronic flooding that has tormented drivers in the area for decades," Governor Cuomo said. "We are committed to building a transportation network that meets the demands of the 21st Century, facilitating economic growth and improving quality of life, and these projects will significantly advance our efforts."

The New York State Department of Transportation is replacing two bridges and a large culvert at East Lincoln Avenue over the Hutchinson River Parkway and Hutchinson River between Pelham and Mount Vernon, as well as two bridges on the Saw Mill River Parkway over Saw Mill River in Pleasantville. A bridge on U.S. Route 1 over Mamaroneck River in Mamaroneck is being upgraded.

The project also will reconstruct bridge approaches and nearby highway intersections, enhance pedestrian safety by upgrading sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks and pedestrian signals to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, modernize traffic signal operations with new coordinated and interconnected signals, and install new barriers and bridge railings.

During construction of the East Lincoln Avenue bridge, traffic will be maintained on a temporary bridge to be installed this summer. To withstand 50-year storm events, the Hutchinson River Parkway stormwater system will be replaced and flood walls will be installed, along with a bypass culvert to convey precipitation from large storm events directly into Pelham Lake.

The new bridges on the Saw Mill River Parkway over the Saw Mill River will be elevated to meet 100-year flood projections. A 1.3-mile stretch of newly constructed roadway will be stabilized to divert water from the road and mitigate settling. During construction, lane closures will be required on the Parkway.

The U.S. Route 1 stone arch bridge over the Mamaroneck River in Mamaroneck will be reinforced and strengthened with a steel liner installed underneath the bridge. The structure supporting part of Harbor Island Park at the southeast corner of U.S. Route 1 and Mamaroneck Avenue will be removed and replaced. The park will be reconstructed. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout construction.

Field preparation, surveying and utility work will be underway this summer, with project construction beginning in the fall. The $115 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Governor Cuomo is making unprecedented investments in transportation infrastructure across New York State, including strengthening and modernizing our bridges and highways to enhance mobility and support commerce into the 21st century. Replacing and updating these bridges in Westchester County will help reduce highway flooding and the congestion and inconvenience it causes, easing travel, ensuring reliability and improving the quality of life for decades to come."

Senator Jamaal Bailey said, "The infrastructure in Westchester, specifically Mount Vernon, is in desperate need of repair. Many bridges have had ongoing drainage issues and the conditions are not safe for residents to use. Ensuring that people can safely travel between commercial and residential areas is crucial for the economic health of the region, especially in such trying times. I would like to thank and applaud Governor Cuomo for his leadership in ensuring that these repairs are made, and are done in an efficient and timely manner to maximize precious taxpayer dollars."

Senator Pete Harckham said, "Governor Cuomo's resolute commitment to maintaining and revamping the vital infrastructure of New York State goes a long way in ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors while also providing valuable jobs. The five new bridge projects in Westchester, including the replacement of a bridge over one of the busiest roadways in the 40th Senate District, are to be commended. I fully appreciate the partnership and teamwork necessary to design and launch complex construction projects, which are integral to the future prosperity and all around well-being of our residents."

Senator J. Gary Pretlow said, "I am delighted to see the replacement and construction of four bridges and the renovation of state highways in Westchester County. We owe it to the many districts these bridges/highways reside in, and we must continually improve them to maximize safety for commuters."

Senator Shelly Mayer said, "I am very pleased that Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Department of Transportation have chosen to invest $115 million in infrastructure projects throughout my district, which urgently needs these upgrades. As a longtime supporter of infrastructure investment, I know that allocating funds for road and bridge improvements will address structural problems, create good jobs, and enhance our communities. I look forward to the commencement of work in the near future."

Assembly Member Amy Paulin said, "I am very happy to hear that Governor Cuomo is prioritizing much needed bridge repairs in Westchester County. The reconstruction and replacement of these bridges and the associated roadways will benefit the tens of thousands of drivers from Westchester County and beyond that utilize them each day. This project will undoubtedly both improve the safety of these bridges and prevent the frequent road closures that have resulted from flooding during storm events."

Assembly Member Thomas Abinanti said, "Roads and bridges are the vital support for all other activities in our community. Keeping them safe keeps our community functioning well, and generates good jobs that our community needs."

Assembly Member Steven Otis said, "The Mamaroneck River - Route 1 Bridge funding will provide upgrades to this essential local infrastructure project where one of our most important roads meets one of our most important waterways. We appreciate the attention this project is receiving from Governor Cuomo and the NYS Department of Transportation."

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, "I would like to thank Governor Cuomo for his commitment to improving Westchester County's infrastructure. Taking care of our bridges is a top priority of my administration, and these bridges over the Hutchinson River Parkway and Saw Mill River Parkway are badly in need of repairs. This funding, along with the bridge renovations that will follow, will be a major benefit to our local communities as well as to the thousands of commuters who travel them."

