Supreme Court Sets Oral Argument Date for Absentee Ballot Case

The Tennessee Supreme Court today set oral argument for Earle J. Fisher et al v. Tre Hargett et al for July 30 at 10:30 CDT. The case is being consolidated with Benjamin Lay et al. v. Mark Goins et al. Both cases address voting via absentee ballot. The oral arguments will take place remotely via Zoom and will be live-streamed to the TN Courts YouTube page - www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts.

The Public Case History page on Fisher v. Hargett is here and can be found by searching by its case number - M2020-00831-SC-RDM-CV.

The Public Case History page on Lay v. Goins is here and can be found by searching its case number - M2020-0832-SC-RDM-CV.