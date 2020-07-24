Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 837 Culvert Inspection Starts Next Week in Munhall

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing culvert inspection work at the intersection of Route 837 (East 8th Avenue) and Whitaker Way (Route 2049) in Munhall Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 27 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing and restrictions will occur at the intersection of Route 837 and Whitaker Way weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, August 7 as crews from JMT and the Sofis Rigging Company conduct culvert inspection work.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

