I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Bridge Washing Starts Monday in Hopewell Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) in Hopewell Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, July 27 weather permitting.

Bridge washing operations on I-376 over Green Garden Road requiring single-lane restrictions will occur according to the following schedule:

Crews from DeAngelo Brothers, LLC will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

