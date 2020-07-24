Work Shifting Locations on Route 22 Paving Project in Mifflin County

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its Route 22 paving project in Mifflin County. This project will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of more than five miles of roadway in Derry and Granville Townships as well as Lewistown Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

On Monday, July 27, the contractor will close the left (passing) lane on Route 322/22, which will impact traffic in each direction. The eastbound closure will begin near the Yeagertown/Burnham exit and end near the Walnut Street exit. The westbound closure will begin near the East Charles Street exit and end near the Yeagertown/Burnham exit. This closure will allow the contractor to complete milling and paving operations and is scheduled to be in place until at least Monday, August 3.

Additionally, the left (passing) lane on Route 22 eastbound and westbound remains closed for a two-and-half mile stretch near the Business Route 22 interchange. No work is scheduled on the ramps at the Industrial Park interchange for the week of July 27, however the contractor will be returning to that location at a future date.

Several sections on Route 22 will see work as part of this project. The entire work zone will stretch from the Caldwell Hill Road intersection to the Walnut Street exit on Route 322. PennDOT will issue updates on this project as work shifts locations.

Overall work consists of milling, paving, concrete pavement patching, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

# # #