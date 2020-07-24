Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing person

News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20a502845

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sr. Sgt. Sean Selby                        

STATION:    Derby                 

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1330 7-24-20

INCIDENT LOCATION: missing person from 3999 Airport Rd. Coventry VT

VIOLATION:  Missing person with Dementia

 

ACCUSED:                                                

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM:  Roy Stevens

AGE: 83

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:3999 Airport Rd. Coventry VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:   At approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police received a call from a family member concerned that Roy Stevens 83 of Coventry was missing from his home.   It is un clear at this time when he went missing  and could be sometime the previous evening.   Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is pleased asked to contact Vermont State Police Derby.    It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing and suffers from the onset of Dementia.   Photo  of the subject will be sent shortly.

 

 

 

 

Sr.  Sgt. Sean C. Selby

Patrol Commander Derby State Police

35 Crawford Road, Derby VT 05829

802-334-8881

sean.selby@vermont.gov

 

