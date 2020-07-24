Westminster State Police Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault/ 07/24/2020
CASE#: 20B202095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Zachary Gauthier
STATION: VSP- Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: March of 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3649 RTE 14, Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Robert Paton
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/07/2020, the Vermont State Police, received a report from VT DCF that Robert Paton, allegedly abused a family member. An investigation by VT DCF and Vermont State Police concluded with an arrest of Paton for a charge of Aggravated Domestic Assault. Paton was arrested and later released on court imposed conditions. Paton will appear at the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 7/27/20 at 1230pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 @ 1230
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
