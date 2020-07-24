Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster State Police Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault/ 07/24/2020

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Zachary Gauthier                             

STATION: VSP- Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: March of 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3649 RTE 14, Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Robert Paton                                                

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

               On 07/07/2020, the Vermont State Police, received a report from VT DCF that Robert Paton, allegedly abused a family member. An investigation by VT DCF and Vermont State Police concluded with an arrest of Paton for a charge of Aggravated Domestic Assault.  Paton was arrested and later released on court imposed conditions.  Paton will appear at the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 7/27/20 at 1230pm.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 @  1230           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation- Westminster Barracks

Zachary.Gauthier@vermont.gov

802-722-4600

 

