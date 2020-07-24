Construction on North 5th Street in Grand Forks begins next week

Construction is scheduled in Grand Forks on North 5th Street from 2nd Avenue to Gateway Drive beginning Tuesday, July 28.

During the project, traffic will be placed head-to-head and speed will be reduced to 25 mph.

The milling and paving project will take approximately 3 to 4 days to complete. Motorists should be aware of flaggers where workers and equipment are present.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.