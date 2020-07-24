US Cryotherapy reports mid-term findings from its 30-day Reset Challenge
Outcomes across over 650 participants show significant anecdotal improvements in all areas of immune system health, protection, and repair.
“The average improvements over 30-days of use in mood, energy, stress, and well-being were greater than 80%.”DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treating the body using cold shock therapy (whole body cryotherapy) to improve recoveries and wellness has become more available and medically accepted over the past decade. Following 60-days of center closures due to COVID-19, US Cryotherapy announced its customer challenge survey on June 1 with enrollment through August 31. The challenge was designed to gather critical evaluation of user experiences in areas of recoveries, protection, and wellness. The centers are essential with respect to improving overall health status.
— Kevin Kramer, CEO US Cryotherapy
“We have gathered data from over 650 participants, and will continue through the month of August. We are not surprised at all by the significant mid-point results demonstrating what we have seen since founding the industry in 2011,” stated Kevin Kramer, US Cryotherapy CEO, and co-founder. “The average improvements over 30-days of use in mood, energy, stress, and well-being were greater than 80%. This combined with significant improvements in sleep, pain reduction, and reduced use of sleep and pain medications, confirms the services we offer at US Cryotherapy help people feel better and stay better naturally”, added Kramer. The survey looks at self-assessed enhancement as a corollary to improved immune system function and whole-body health.
Improved systemic circulation, reduced systemic inflammation, improvements in mood, energy, and sleep patterns, with reductions in oxidative stress levels all contribute to a healthier body and mind better equipped to protect and repair. Re-opening of the nationwide centers occurred with enhanced personal protection procedures to further safeguard US Cryotherapy’s customers and staff.
US Cryotherapy founded the Cryotherapy Industry in 2011 with the first retail treatment center in Northern CA (Roseville). Since that time, they have safely and effectively administered and tracked millions of cold therapy sessions and other elite therapies like compression, deep muscle pulsation, localized spot cooling, red light (photobiomodulation) and pulse electromagnetic frequency. “Every treatment we provide at US Cryotherapy stimulates the body’s natural protection and repair processes”, commented Kramer. “We are unique in the industry in that we track every treatment through our database, and we utilize no hazardous nitrogen gasses or chemicals in the cooling of our systems. Put simply, we provide better outcomes in a safer environment with better technology”, added Kramer. “If you have yet to experience whole body cryotherapy, we strongly encourage you to commit to a month of better health and wellness at any US Cryotherapy location nationwide”, concluded Kramer. The Reset Challenge continues to enroll customers through August 31. 2020. The results will be published in October.
About US Cryotherapy: US Cryotherapy™ is a cold air therapy & equipment company based in the Sacramento, CA area. They operate company-owned wellness and recovery centers and a Franchising Division (https://www.uscryotherapy.com/find-a-location/) with various new centers in development. US Cryotherapy introduced Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) to the United States creating the market in 2011, was the first and remains the only company offering whole body, walk-in chamber technology using no liquid nitrogen for cooling. There are documented advantages in areas of: safety, outcomes, and convenience using whole body walk-in systems compared to liquid nitrogen gas-cooled systems. US Cryotherapy has become a global leader in WBC having administered more treatments since 2011 than any provider with impeccable safety, service, and customer experience reviews. US Cryotherapy utilizes a contract manufacturer for its proprietary equipment in the US and directly sells equipment to various independent medical groups, sports teams, and for home use. Visit www.uscryotherapy.com For more information.
