PRINTERPREZZ AND UCSF ENTER EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced the exclusive, worldwide license of Spinal Interbody Device technology patent rights from the University of California, San Francisco (“UCSF”).

Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz, commented, “PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring life-changing innovations to market quickly by leveraging additive manufacturing technologies. This agreement enables PrinterPrezz to apply the leading science and research taking place at UCSF to the development and production of new medical devices with novel materials and structures for the benefit of patients worldwide.”

This licensing deal was negotiated with UCSF Innovation Ventures’ Office of Technology Management which leads licensing and business development efforts on behalf of the university.

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.