Chief Justice Beasley Orders Extension of Emergency Directive Regarding Summary Ejectment Cases

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has extended Emergency Directive 18 for 30 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This directive requires that an affidavit be filed in residential evictions to confirm compliance with the federal CARES Act.

“Although the federal moratorium on certain evictions is ending, several provisions of the CARES Act continue to apply,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “This directive helps to ensure that magistrates have the information necessary to determine whether those provisions apply in each case.”

By law, emergency directives issued by the Chief Justice in response to a catastrophe expire every 30 days unless they are renewed.

For a list of orders from the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court of North Carolina, please visit the continuously updated Coronavirus (COVID-19) announcement page. The public is encouraged to visit NCcourts.gov to find answers to frequently asked questions before calling the local courthouse. Announcements from local counties about changes to court operations can be found on the county page as well as the closings and advisories page. The public may also visit the Judicial Branch Facebook page and Twitter account to access information related to the coronavirus health concern.