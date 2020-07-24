Rep. Oliverson Named Chairman of the NCOIL Committee on Workers' Compensation Insurance

07/24/2020

Austin, Texas - State Representative Tom Oliverson, MD (Cypress) was recently chosen to lead the Workers' Compensation Insurance Committee at the National Council of Insurance Legislators.

NCOIL was formed in 1969 and its mission is to provide a forum for the discussion of insurance legislation by state legislative officials. The Workers' Compensation Insurance committee is made up of 30 state legislators from around the country and is tasked with researching and developing model policy focused on workers' compensation insurance. The committee most recently adopted a model drug law for workers compensation programs in December 2019.

Texas is unique when it comes to workers' compensation because it does not require employers to carry workers' compensation coverage. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, if employers choose to carry to workers' compensation insurance, an injured employee is limited by law how much compensation they would receive. Employers who choose to be "non-subscribers" are open to lawsuits and can be awarded almost unlimited damages in the event of a workplace injury. Workers' compensation insurance underwent significant reforms in 2005 under House Bill 7 which created many efficiencies and helped to reduce costs in the system.

Rep. Oliverson looks forward to serving as the Chairman of the NCOIL Workers Compensation Insurance Committee and bringing policies that have proven to work in Texas to the national stage. NCOIL is slated to hold its next meeting in Alexandria, Virginia from September 24-26th.

