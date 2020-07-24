District-Wide Raised Pavement Marking Replacement Project to Begin Next Week

Montoursville, PA – A district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland, Montour and Tioga Counties, is set to begin next week.

Beginning Monday, July 27, a PennDOT contractor will install new RPMs on Interstate 80 and Routes 15, 54, 554 and 125.

This work will be performed using single-lane closures in each direction on two lane roadways and full lane closure of the passing (left) lanes on 4 lane roadways. Hourly restrictions have been included to minimize the impact on the daily traffic flow. Some of the work will be performed during night time hours, mainly Interstate 80.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October 23, 2020.

Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on this $123,000 project.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###