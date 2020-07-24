Flag Alert: Lowering Of US and NC Flags To Half-Staff In Honor of Fort Bragg Paratrooper, Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount
Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, Friday July 24, 2020 until sunset on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in honor of Fort Bragg Paratrooper, Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount who passed away on Tuesday during a vehicle accident in Syria. A native of St. George, Utah, Sgt. Mount was assigned to Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division and was part of the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.
