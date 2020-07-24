Route 4022 Lisbon Road Improvement Work Starts Monday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on Lisbon Road (Route 4022) in Ohioville Borough and Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, July 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Lisbon Road between Tuscarawas Road (Route 4028) and Route 168 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as crews conduct base repair work. The improvement work will continue through Friday, August 7.

PennDOT crews will conduct the improvement work. Please use caution when traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #