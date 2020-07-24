Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Gordon Announces Wild Bison License Raffle Winner

Governor Gordon donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation

7/23/2020 7:43:24 PM

Cheyenne - Governor Mark Gordon is pleased to congratulate Greg Johnson of Cheyenne as the 2020 winner of the Wyoming Governor's Wild Bison raffle. For the second year, Governor Gordon donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation.

“I send my congratulations and well-wishes for a successful hunt to Greg,” Governor Gordon said. “Thank you to all who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife.”

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $10,250. Proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife. To learn more about 2020 projects, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.  

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

