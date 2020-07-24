Run for the Wild Virtual 5K Results

Run for the Wild was a virtual 5K run/walk (3.1 miles) supporting the Department of Wildlife Resources’ mission to ensure wildlife has healthy places to live and thrive.

All registration proceeds went towards our Restore the Wild initiative to support habitat projects vital for the survival of Virginia’s wildlife.

This inaugural event took place on July 17-19, 2020.

Join our Virginia Wildlife Run Club on Strava

The Virginia Wildlife Run Club was launched by the Department of Wildlife Resources to help highlight the wildlife and wild places you may encounter on your outdoor adventures in the Commonwealth.

We encourage you to share your passion for Virginia’s great outdoors and to run for the wild! Join our Strava run club »