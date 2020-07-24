STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Germany
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) audit protocol for Germany. This audit protocol, which covers relevant federal EHS requirements, was previously updated in March 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is March 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
• Forty-fourth Ordinance to the Federal Immission Control Act (Verordnung über mittelgroße Feuerungs-, Gasturbinen – und Verbrennungsmotoranlagen)
• Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/2066 of 19 December 2018 on the Monitoring and Reporting of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and amending Commission Regulation (EU) No. 601/2012
• Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/2067 of 19 December 2018 on the Verification of Data and on the Accreditation of Verifiers Pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council
• Packaging Act (Verpackungsgesetz – VerpackG)
• Waste Wood Ordinance (Altholzverordnung – AltholzV)
• Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on Persistent Organic Pollutants
• Regulation (EU) 2017/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 on Mercury, and repealing Regulation (EC)
• Technical Rules for Equipment Safety
• Radiation Protection Act (Strahlenschutzgesetz)
• Forty-second Ordinance of the Federal Emission Control Act on Evaporative Cooling Systems, Cooling Towers and Wet Separators
• Technical Rules for Hazardous Substances
• Regulation (EU) 2019/1148 of the European Parliament and of the Council
• Technical Rules for Operations Safety – Qualified Persons for Inspection of Work Equipment
• Technical Rules for Workplaces – Construction Workplaces along Public Traffic Routes
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.
