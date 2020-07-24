UVM Extension Hemp Webinar July 30th

The next 2020 Hemp Webinar (all listed on our Conferences and Events web page – http://go.uvm.edu/conferences) is –

July 30th, Noon to 1pm – Identification and Management of Disease in Hemp with Ann Hazelrigg of UVM and Chris Motyka.

You do not need to pre-register, just use the information below to either join on your computer or phone in a few minutes before Noon.

NOTE: All future webinars in this 2020 Hemp Webinar series will use the same following connection information (which is different than the previous 3 webinars).

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://uvmextension.zoom.us/j/92692865610

Or iPhone one-tap : US: +13017158592,,92692865610# or +13126266799,,92692865610# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 926 9286 5610 International numbers available: https://uvmextension.zoom.us/u/aSDhGV3c6

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me.

Thank you, Susan

This is material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28588.

