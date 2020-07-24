Explore Authors Magazine's Summer Issue - Books to read this summer

Explore Authors Magazine Summer Issue 2020 The German Triangle by Carl Messinger (Coming Soon, April 2020) The Day the Robin Sang by Sgt. Freddie M. Brown, USMC

Whether you are staying inside or social distancing, now is the time to catch up on some reading and Explore Authors has the books for you!

The EAM Summer Issue includes the following books:

Carl Messinger's The German Triangle, available now on Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and other fine retailers.

John C. West - Anopheles and other fables, Theological Adventures with Rocco, and Heites, Sheites & Hites: A collection of short stories

The Day the Robin Sang by Sgt. Freddie M. Brown tells the gripping story of the author's life serving in Vietnam and what the military was like for African American men during that time. The memoir also chronicles the author's music career in the Baltimore based band, FIrst Class, to becoming a member of renown musical group, The Drifters. Experience this amazing journey. Available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers.

Michael T. Ribble's 1800s nautical adventures, Lieutenant Jacob Starke and Calypso and Lieutenant Jacob Starke and the Anarchist, is available now via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and other fine retailers.

World War II drama, Anameke by Alvin J. Frank for WWII history buffs is now on sale and available via Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million and many other fine retailers. .

Read Explore Authors Magazine's Summer Issue for the full list of recommended books this summer and fall.

COMING SOON in AUGUST:

THE FEAR CURE IN 4 MIRACULOUS STEPS, by Teri Smith-Pickens (2nd Edition), look forward to this helpful book and learn a number of strategies to coping with fear and anxiety by the respected expert.

Split Life by Natasha Carcano. follows Ryan, a germaphone with anxiety as he learns to cope with high school, bullying, and friendship in this engrossing debut by the author.

Patrick the Pudgy Penguin, a children's book by Colin Robert Moore will be released in August, parents and children alike will love this heartwarming lesson about bullying, courage, and being a hero.

The print issue will become available next week.