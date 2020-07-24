UNODC partners with Rukus Avenue on July 30 for Virtual Fundraising Concert on World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
UNODC teams up with Rukus Avenue to honor the people on the front lines in the battle against Human Trafficking. Visit RukusAvenueLive.Com to purchase tickets.
The music community has always had the power to instigate change in our community, and we’re proud to be able to come together for the first-ever virtual music concert with the UNODC.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking partners with Rukus Avenue on 30 July for Virtual Fundraising Concert on World Day Against Trafficking In Persons
To mark World Day Against Trafficking In Persons on 30 July, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is partnering once again with Rukus Avenue Music Group to produce the first-ever “live virtual music concert” under the initiative Artists UNited Against Human Trafficking.
Hosted by Mira Sorvino, the concert will be a fundraising event for the UN Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons to support victims of this terrible crime. The Trust Fund provides direct assistance to 3,500 victims a year through its NGO partners. The collaborative effort will raise visibility and awareness of the impact of human trafficking affecting thousands of people worldwide and show solidarity with the victims.
Rukus Avenue will live-stream the digital fundraising concert through new technologies showcasing stellar musical performances and inspirational messages from many of the biggest artists in the world including multi Academy Award winner AR Rahman, Grammy winning British reggae band Steel Pulse, MacArthur Fellowship recipient Vijay Iyer, “Ambassador of Soul” Ellis Hall, acclaimed pianist and Artists UNited Against Human Trafficking Advisory Board member Chloe Flower, multi-platinum musician and UNODC Goodwill Ambassador Ozark Henry, and many more.
Amid COVID-19, musicians and advocates around the world will have the opportunity to announce their commitment to raising funds for survivors of human trafficking at a time in society where it is becoming increasingly difficult to be recognized as victims of this hidden crime.
Tickets can be purchased at RukusAvenueLive.com for a nominal amount of USD 1 granting exclusive access to watch the concert. Alternatively, viewers are invited to donate any higher amount with ALL monies raised going directly to the UN Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking to support victims, as part of the largest unified front of artists assembled for a charitable music event.
“The music community has always had the power to instigate change in our community, and we’re proud to be able to come together for the first-ever virtual music concert with the UNODC. It is our hope that we bring awareness and visibility to the crime of human trafficking and end the plight of victims with this fundraising partnership” said Sammy Chand, Chairman/CEO of Rukus Avenue and Executive Producer of the “Music To Inspire” series.
“The goal is to not only support the victims of one of the world’s most profitable crimes, but to also bring social awareness, so change can be made in communities to stop this from persisting,” he added.
Join us on 30 July at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 6 PM CEST / 9:30 PM IST for this event! Get your tickets at RukusAvenueLive.Com. Let’s come together to end human trafficking.
About United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking
The United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons was created by the General Assembly as an integral component of a global effort to address trafficking in persons. The Trust Fund supports non-governmental organizations around the world that ensure women, children and men who have been exploited by human traffickers are identified, treated humanely as victims of a crime, and provided with the assistance, protection and support necessary for their physical, psychological and social recovery and reintegration back into their communities. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime acts as the manager of the Trust Fund, and also works to raise awareness on the issue of human trafficking around the world through its Blue Heart Campaign and the initiative Artists UNited Against Human Trafficking.
Trust Fund website: http://www.unodc.org/unvtf
Blue Heart website: https://www.unodc.org/blueheart/
Email: unodc-victimsfund@un.org
About Rukus Avenue
Founded in 1996 by Sammy Chand, Rukus Avenue’s confluence of cultures has had a signature musical expression that has been noted for its cultural contribution to America. Its storied history has featured artists that have been recognized by the New York Times, Smithsonian Museum, BBC, FOX, CBS News, WNYC, KCRW, and more while its music has been showcased in over 60 different film and television shows from around the world.
Considered the conduit of the South Asian music movement around the world, Rukus Avenue collaborated with the White House in 2016 on an anti-bullying album for President Obama’s “Act To Change” Initiative. In 2017, Rukus Avenue Group partnered with the UNODC to release “Music to Inspire”: a triple disc compilation featuring over 75 renowned artists and dignitaries from around the world as a collective fight by the music industry to end human trafficking under the “Artists United Against Human Trafficking” banner. All monies raised from the charitable album were donated to the Trust Fund in support of victims.
In 2018, Rukus Avenue marked its 24th release with their soundtrack for the film “The Black Prince” featuring the likes of Talib Kweli and Nelly Furtado. In 2019, Rukus Avenue founded Dash Radio’s exclusive South Asian radio station, Rukus Avenue Radio, which has grown to become the world’s most listened to South Asian radio station with 3.7 million listeners a month. In 2020, Rukus Avenue scored the hit Netflix series “Indian Matchmaking” and will release a music album version of their Artists UNited Against Human Trafficking live virtual music concert.
