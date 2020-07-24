Neo-Techno Voyages: Yenisei Crossing by Mystified Released on Spotted Peccary Music
By using the computer as a generative compositional tool for the first time, Mystified's Thomas Park has broken ground on a new creative process, exploring fresh artistic possibilities where soundscapes are no longer constrained.
Mystified's Thomas Park has always searched for meaning in chaos: a constantly moving soundtrack generated from a surreal and haunting blend of pulsing acoustic percussion, real world events, and ethereal atmospherics.
Explore more than 160 titles and 45 artists on Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music, North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes.
Fearless automatic experimental Generative-Iterative electronic music finds a home with the Ambient Electronic music leaders at SPM.
Known for creating numerous works of abstract sonic art from field recordings, industrial drones, found sounds, and electronics, Mystified's Thomas Park has always searched for meaning in chaos, combining seemingly random sound sources into sonic environments that challenge the sensibilities and redefine the experience of listening.
On Yenisei Crossing, Park has taken this concept a step further, pioneering a new form of computer generated composition – one where the musician establishes possibilities before the computer is free to explore them endlessly. "For the first time, I am using a form of Generative/Iterative composing, which I have developed with original Python programming code," Park explains. "This has enabled me to work with my computer in search of sound and rhythm combinations that would have been next to impossible for me to have found myself."
The process began with Park curating a large pool of sound sources that he transformed into elements ideal for iterating and mixing. Then the computer took over, layering the loops in different ways to create countless combinations which Park recorded in real time before he assembled the most interesting results into a collection that best fit the dreamlike feeling of his Yenisei Crossing vision.
By using the computer as a generative compositional tool for the first time, Mystified's Thomas Park has broken ground on a new creative process, exploring fresh artistic possibilities where soundscapes are no longer constrained by the direct choices of the artist. The resulting sonic tapestries of Yenisei Crossing are otherworldly and intense, propelling emotions forward on a relentless journey through the illusory landscapes of the mind.
When asked how he arrived at the name for the album, Park confided that “Once in a memorable dream I felt that I was in Siberia – or a sort of dreamlike Siberia. Later, when I searched for films of the region, I found it was much like my dream; flat, sparsely green, with some slowly sloping hills. Very beautiful in its own way, I found it to be a bit like the American Wild West, but cooler, and even less populated. The Yenisei is a huge river that moves through this landscape. It divides Siberia in half, carrying time forward, and water to the sea.”
In an interview with music journalist Robin James, Park elaborated on how he came up with the song titles, he joked that “The song titles were generated using coded random string generation. You might think of them as remnants of some forgotten language-- or, perhaps, transmissions from space of someone we have yet to encounter.”
Yenisei Crossing is Mystified’s second solo release for Spotted Peccary. His previous offerings on the label include Morning City (SPM-3402), and the primordial soundscape trilogy collaboration with ambient electronic composer Shane Morris consisting of Epoch (LSM23), Emergence (SPM-2301), and Evolution (SPM-2302).
Yenisei Crossing was mastered by Ben Cox at Syndrome Studios, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Yenisei Crossing arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.
Please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music with all media requests, e-mail: beth@spottedpeccary.com
Tracklist:
1 Luszg 3:08
2 Xtwz6 5:28
3 Oecv4 2:50
4 Dze3w 1:46
5 Fhovv 4:09
6 Oww98 4:42
7 Wixwg 3:45
8 L31mf 3:58
9 P64ii 2:27
10 Krr0e 6:50
11 Ti7n8 1:47
12 S46p5 2:22
13 Ex0gy 5:27
14 Ex98r 4:20
15 Eu9on 1:59
16 Emdsu 3:16
17 Bszo9 3:29
About Mystified:
Thomas Park has been involved with music since childhood, training in classical and jazz as a teenager, and playing the trombone and piano. In the late 1980's he became interested in electronic sounds and began creating techno music under the name AutoCad, collaborating with Robin Storey of Rapoon, and eventually evolving into the proficient, creative and prolific ambient / drone project Mystified, For Thomas less is more, and so the music of Mystified is mainly of an atmospheric nature, exploring texture, consistency, and a type of variety that could be called subtle. “The soundscapes are ideal for listening to while working, sleeping or doing other things” says Thomas. “This is not the utopian ambient of the typical soundscape artist. It is serious music for serious people.”
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 160 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.
Links:
Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/yenisei-crossing/
Album Unboxing Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-rzJ2mDYt0
Spotted Peccary Artist page: https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/mystified/
Artist page: https://archive.org/details/ThomasParkBenchmarkHub
Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/spottedpeccary
Beth Hilton
The B Company
+1 310-560-8390
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Yenesei Crossing - Unboxing